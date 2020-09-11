Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BQH the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.84, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BQH was $15.84, representing a -6.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.87 and a 42.06% increase over the 52 week low of $11.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BQH Dividend History page.

