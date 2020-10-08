Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 09, 2020

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (BQH) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.122 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BQH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 130.19% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.7, the dividend yield is 9.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BQH was $15.7, representing a -6.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.87 and a 40.81% increase over the 52 week low of $11.15.

