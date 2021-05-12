BlackRock New York Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock New York Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.84, the dividend yield is 4.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNY was $14.84, representing a -10.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 18.25% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

