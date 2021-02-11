BlackRock New York Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock New York Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.75, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNY was $15.75, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 56.87% increase over the 52 week low of $10.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.