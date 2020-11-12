BlackRock New York Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock New York Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.74% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.82, the dividend yield is 4.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNY was $13.82, representing a -7.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 37.65% increase over the 52 week low of $10.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

