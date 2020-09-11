Dividends
BlackRock New York Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

BlackRock New York Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that BNY the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.72, the dividend yield is 4.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNY was $13.72, representing a -8.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 36.65% increase over the 52 week low of $10.04.

