BlackRock, Neuberger Berman apply to set up China mutual fund unit - China securities regulator

Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - BlackRock BLK.N and Neuberger Berman have applied to set up mutual fund units in China, according to China's securities regulator.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has accepted applications from the two asset managers, according to CSRC's official website.

China on Wednesday scraps foreign ownership restrictions in the mutual fund and brokerage industries.

