News & Insights

Stocks
BLK

BlackRock near deal to buy private credit manager PHS, Bloomberg says

December 01, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BlackRock (BLK) is nearing a deal to buy HPS Investment Partners, a purchase that would vault the firm into the top ranks of private credit as it seeks to become a major force in alternative assets, Bloomberg’s Dinesh Nair, Gillian Tan, and Matthew Monks report. An agreement could be announced as early as the coming week and value HPS at $12B or more, according to people with knowledge of the matter. BlackRock will pay for HPS with a mix of cash and stock, they said.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BLK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.