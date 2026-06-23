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BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

June 23, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (Symbol: MQY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.48, changing hands as high as $11.50 per share. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average: BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MQY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.78 per share, with $11.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further MQY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of MQY-> MQY Dividend History-> Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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