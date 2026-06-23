BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

Looking at the chart above, MQY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.78 per share, with $11.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.49.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Further MQY Research:
- Institutional Holders of MQY
- MQY Dividend History
- Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.