BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.71%, the lowest has been 3.93%, and the highest has been 6.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQY is 0.29%, an increase of 23.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 19,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,559K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares, representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQY by 45.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQY by 10.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,324K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,360K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQY by 22.76% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 670K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQY by 49.15% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing a decrease of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQY by 32.39% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term, high-grade municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer.

