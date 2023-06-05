BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.39%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 6.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYI is 0.39%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 28,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 3,034K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYI by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 2,663K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYI by 6.31% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,014K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYI by 10.79% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 1,319K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYI by 13.25% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,228K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYI by 25.32% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term, investment-grade municipal obligations the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.