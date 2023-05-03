BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.54%, the lowest has been 3.91%, and the highest has been 6.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 17.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQT is 0.12%, an increase of 109.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.13% to 7,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackay Shields holds 1,129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQT by 50,439.72% over the last quarter.

MMHVX - MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Investor Class holds 588K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQT by 27.18% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MQT by 97,999.93% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 346K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, it helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

