Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $10.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.60%, the lowest has been 3.91%, and the highest has been 6.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MQT is 0.06%, a decrease of 26.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 6,016K shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, it helps millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.