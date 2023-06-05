BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.46%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 6.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPA is 0.16%, an increase of 128.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.86% to 2,551K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 772K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing an increase of 41.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPA by 158.58% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 78.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPA by 386.12% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 211K shares.

Logan Stone Capital holds 160K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPA by 26.89% over the last quarter.

MDFIX - Matisse Discounted Bond CEF Strategy Institutional Class holds 125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPA by 9,275.00% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from Federal and Pennsylvania income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing at least 80% of the Fund's net assets in a portfolio of long-term municipal obligations the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.