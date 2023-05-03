BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.48%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 6.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 36.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPA is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.98% to 2,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Logan Stone Capital holds 142K shares.

Bank Of America holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing a decrease of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPA by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Matisse Capital holds 125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPA by 82,689.13% over the last quarter.

MDFIX - Matisse Discounted Bond CEF Strategy Institutional Class holds 117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from Federal and Pennsylvania income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing at least 80% of the Fund's net assets in a portfolio of long-term municipal obligations the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.