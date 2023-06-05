BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.32%, the lowest has been 3.72%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYN is 0.13%, an increase of 17.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 9,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,011K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 29.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYN by 35.60% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 947K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYN by 50,920.76% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 19.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYN by 82.00% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYN by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 548K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing a decrease of 28.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYN by 27.04% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal obligations the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

