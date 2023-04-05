BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 3.76%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYN is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.65% to 8,914K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chemistry Wealth Management holds 38K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 86.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYN by 44.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 140.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYN by 59.21% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 579K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYN by 89.37% over the last quarter.

MMHVX - MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Investor Class holds 544K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal obligations the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

