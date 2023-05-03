BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (MIY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.41 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.49%, the lowest has been 3.67%, and the highest has been 6.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 39.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIY is 0.18%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.66% to 6,157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackay Shields holds 793K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing a decrease of 25.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIY by 40,649.42% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIY by 49.56% over the last quarter.

Melone Private Wealth holds 428K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIY by 95,727.69% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 92.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIY by 740.33% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 295K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc.’s (MIY) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and Michigan income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Michigan income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in long-term municipal obligations that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.