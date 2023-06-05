BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.90%, the lowest has been 4.09%, and the highest has been 6.49%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniYield Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYD is 0.48%, an increase of 52.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 15,758K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 2,771K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYD by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYD by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 935K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYD by 21.16% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 651K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 68.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYD by 233.46% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 626K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 662K shares, representing a decrease of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYD by 1.97% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniYield Fund, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term, investment-grade municipal obligations the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

