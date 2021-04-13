Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that MCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.93, the dividend yield is 4.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCA was $14.93, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.26 and a 18.21% increase over the 52 week low of $12.63.

