Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.87, the dividend yield is 4.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCA was $15.87, representing a -5.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.74 and a 11.06% increase over the 52 week low of $14.29.

MCA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

