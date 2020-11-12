Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.64, the dividend yield is 4.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCA was $14.64, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.14 and a 42.83% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

