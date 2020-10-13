Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.38, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCA was $14.38, representing a -5.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.14 and a 40.29% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

