Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock MuniYield California Insured Fund, Inc. (MCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.053 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that MCA the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.9, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCA was $14.9, representing a -1.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.14 and a 45.37% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCA Dividend History page.

