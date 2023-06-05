BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.76%, the lowest has been 3.53%, and the highest has been 6.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniVest Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVF is 0.20%, a decrease of 32.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.07% to 29,636K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 6,365K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,444K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVF by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 2,557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942K shares, representing a decrease of 15.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVF by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 802K shares, representing an increase of 40.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVF by 78.83% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 993K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares, representing an increase of 61.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVF by 160.96% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing a decrease of 64.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVF by 57.33% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.’s (MVF) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Trust primarily invests in long term municipal obligations rated investment grade at the time of investment and in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade or deemed equivalent at the time of purchase. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

