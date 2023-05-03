BlackRock Munivest Fund II (MVT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Munivest Fund II said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.38 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.94%, the lowest has been 3.55%, and the highest has been 6.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Munivest Fund II. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVT is 0.13%, an increase of 65.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 74.33% to 5,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 95.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVT by 2,098.27% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 595K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 92.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVT by 1,341.63% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 91.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVT by 1,116.96% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing a decrease of 21.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MVT by 34.99% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing an increase of 58.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVT by 63.34% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Munivest Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MuniVest Fund II, Inc. seeks to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term, investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is exempt from federal income taxes.

