Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that MUS the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.72, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUS was $12.72, representing a -4.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.29 and a 38.19% increase over the 52 week low of $9.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

