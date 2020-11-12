Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.91, the dividend yield is 5.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUS was $12.91, representing a -2.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.29 and a 40.25% increase over the 52 week low of $9.21.

