Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 92.59% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.05, the dividend yield is 9.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUS was $13.05, representing a -5.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.80 and a 41.77% increase over the 52 week low of $9.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

