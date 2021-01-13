Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (MUS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUS was $13.2, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.35 and a 43.4% increase over the 52 week low of $9.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.