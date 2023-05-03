BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 4.02%, and the highest has been 6.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 45.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUE is 0.10%, an increase of 51.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.24% to 6,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUE by 97,630.91% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 394K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUE by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 287K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUE by 21.23% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc.’s (MUE) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

