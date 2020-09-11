Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that MUE the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.83, the dividend yield is 4.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUE was $12.83, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.32 and a 34.77% increase over the 52 week low of $9.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

