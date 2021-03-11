Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that MUE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.5, the dividend yield is 4.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUE was $13.5, representing a -3.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.96 and a 41.81% increase over the 52 week low of $9.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

