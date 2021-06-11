Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that MUE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.78, the dividend yield is 4.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUE was $13.78, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.97 and a 12.4% increase over the 52 week low of $12.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

