Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Blackrock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.051 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MUE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MUE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MUE was $13.14, representing a -3.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.65 and a 38.03% increase over the 52 week low of $9.52.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MUE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.