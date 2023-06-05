BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.37%, the lowest has been 3.75%, and the highest has been 5.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHN is 0.09%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 7,689K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackay Shields holds 1,286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHN by 51,847.24% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 799K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHN by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 722K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHN by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHN by 91.68% over the last quarter.

MMHVX - MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Investor Class holds 525K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.’s (MHN) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New York State and New York City personal income taxes ('New York Municipal Bonds'), except at times when, in the judgment of its investment adviser, New York Municipal Bonds of sufficient quality and quantity are unavailable for investment by the Trust. At all times, however, except during temporary defensive periods, the Trust invests at least 65% of its assets in New York Municipal Bonds. The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

