BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.90%, the lowest has been 3.95%, and the highest has been 7.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.30%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 34.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUJ is 0.05%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.24% to 5,913K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackay Shields holds 1,003K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 681K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUJ by 48.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 522K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUJ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 321K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing a decrease of 51.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUJ by 47.10% over the last quarter.

MMHVX - MainStay MacKay High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Investor Class holds 308K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUJ by 1.46% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.’s (MUJ) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey personal income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.