BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.88%, the lowest has been 3.58%, and the highest has been 6.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 130 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHD is 0.31%, an increase of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.20% to 20,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 3,483K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 31.21% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 1,164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing an increase of 18.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 24.41% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,088K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 686K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 63.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 178.13% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.’s (MHD) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 75% of its assets in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.