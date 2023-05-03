BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.91%, the lowest has been 3.58%, and the highest has been 6.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 7.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHD is 0.32%, an increase of 25.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.58% to 18,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 3,172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 947K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 34.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 36.20% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 662K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHD by 50.57% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.’s (MHD) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, at least 75% of its assets in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

