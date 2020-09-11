Blackrock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that MHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.58, the dividend yield is 4.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHD was $15.58, representing a -12.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.75 and a 33.5% increase over the 52 week low of $11.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.