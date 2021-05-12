Blackrock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Blackrock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.62, the dividend yield is 4.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHD was $16.62, representing a -4.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.44 and a 19.57% increase over the 52 week low of $13.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MHD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MHD as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 6.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MHD at 3.53%.

