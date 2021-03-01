Blackrock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Blackrock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.14, the dividend yield is 4.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHD was $16.14, representing a -8.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.56 and a 38.3% increase over the 52 week low of $11.67.

