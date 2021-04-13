Blackrock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Blackrock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.34, the dividend yield is 4.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MHD was $16.34, representing a -6.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.44 and a 19.27% increase over the 52 week low of $13.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MHD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 5.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MHD at 2.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.