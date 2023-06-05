BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.31%, the lowest has been 3.56%, and the highest has been 6.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUC is 0.59%, an increase of 135.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 24,770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 2,417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 24.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUC by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 2,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUC by 18.40% over the last quarter.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 1,371K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,333K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUC by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,264K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 36.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUC by 126.93% over the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc.’s (MUC) (the 'Fund') investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and California income taxes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in investment grade municipal obligations with remaining maturities of one year or more at the time of investment. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

