Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.64, the dividend yield is 4.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEN was $11.64, representing a -4.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.20 and a 48.85% increase over the 52 week low of $7.82.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MEN Dividend History page.

