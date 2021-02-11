Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.49, the dividend yield is 4.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEN was $12.49, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.50 and a 59.72% increase over the 52 week low of $7.82.

