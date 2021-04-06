Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 07, 2021

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (MEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 123.4% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.88, the dividend yield is 10.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEN was $11.88, representing a -5.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.57 and a 21.85% increase over the 52 week low of $9.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

