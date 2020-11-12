BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust Inc. (BTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust Inc. (BTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.82% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.25, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTT was $25.25, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.47 and a 35.61% increase over the 52 week low of $18.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 4.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BTT at 4.54%.

