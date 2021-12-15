BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust Inc. (BTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust Inc. (BTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.08, the dividend yield is 2.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTT was $26.08, representing a -3.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.08 and a 5.08% increase over the 52 week low of $24.82.

BTT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the btt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an decrease of -2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BTT at 4.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.