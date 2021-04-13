BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust Inc. (BTT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust Inc. (BTT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.062 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BTT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.72, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTT was $25.72, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 16.64% increase over the 52 week low of $22.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTT as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 7.38% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of BTT at 4.62%.

